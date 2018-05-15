MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of women are showing their support for the Mayor of West Saint Paul after reports of sexism and gender discrimination.

After a city council meeting last month, Mayor Jenny Halverson got a rude delivery at her doorstep. Boxes of feminine hygiene products and tissues showed up overnight after she tried to appoint females to city government positions.

Council member John Bellows accused her of making those decisions based on gender and that some of the candidates were not qualified.

Halverson’s supporters decided to respond with a “pad drive” of their own, showing up at the city council meeting Monday night with as many feminine hygiene products as they could manage, turning the evening into a charity drive.

Inside the chambers, more than a hundred people filled the seats, with dozens speaking out publicly. Halverson kicked things off, detailing what she calls a pattern of sexism and harassment in city government.

Those boxes were donated to women in need.

The story was even picked up by Teen Vogue.