MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a fatal party bus shooting in Inver Grove Heights.

The teenager pled guilty to first-degree riot in connection with the March 24 incident. Billy Ray Robles, 19 of St. Paul, was shot and killed in the incident.

Authorities say teens and adults totaling about 40 people were out to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday, and a fight broke out in a theater parking lot as people were getting off the bus. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m., and Robles was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

The boy was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, but the sentence was stayed and the boy will be placed under extended juvenile court jurisdiction until he’s 21.

Another 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to first-degree riot in the incident. That boy was sentenced to four years in prison, stayed to be placed under juvenile court distribution. A 17-year-old was also charged with assault and attempted murder.