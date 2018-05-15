MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An accident involving teenagers playing “Nerf Wars” has the Waconia school superintendent warning parents about the game.

Investigators reportedly said that the rollover crash injured six students from the area. The crash happened at Oak Avenue and Sparrow Road at about 9 p.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old driver on Sparrow Road failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle traveling in on Oak Avenue.

Police said that they believe the driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was in transit to play “Nerf Wars,” but was not at the time of the crash actively engaged in the game.

Nonetheless, after the crash, a Twitter account connected with the Waconia game said that it had been canceled for 2018.

**ATTENTION NERFERS** Due to some unfortunate events, the 2018 Waconia Nerf War is now over. Thank you for the patience and we hope you understand. — Waconia Nerf 2018 (@WaconiaNerf2018) May 12, 2018

“It’s really unsafe and we don’t want anything tragic to happen in our community, so we’d really like our parents to have heart-to-heart conversations with their kids,” superintendent Pat Devine said.

The controversial game came up at Monday night’s school board meeting after the Friday crash.

In Nerf Wars, students try to tag each other after or before school with foam bullets, and the last one standing wins a cash pot. The games can take place in a variety of locations, like parks or homes, but the most dangerous way has been while driving.

Nerf Wars is not new to the Twin Cities area. Students have been warned before of the dangers of the game after two Lakeville South students were killed in a rollover crash will playing, and a few months ago, school officials in the south metro area warned students about the dangers of the game.