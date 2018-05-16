MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people and two cats received medical treatment Wednesday following an early morning house fire in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called around 3:45 a.m. to battle flames in the first-floor of a home on the 2500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast.

Three of the home’s residents were able to escape the flames. Two of them were brought to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

After the flames were knocked down, firefighters rescued two cats from the home. Firefighters revived the cats and gave them oxygen at the scene before a neighbor brought them to a veterinarian.

The fire department says one firefighter also suffered a minor injury, but did not give details.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.