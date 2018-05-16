MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday marks one year since a tornado tore through Chetek, Wisconsin, what was eventually determined to rate an EF-3 (the Advanced Fujita Scale).

On the ground for more than 80 miles, the storm left the longest path of damage in Wisconsin since modern records began.

One man died and dozens were hurt. It caused more than $10 million dollars in damage.

The worst of the storm hit about 120 miles northeast of the Twin Cities at the Prairie Lake Estates Mobile Home Park.

Tonight, Barron County invites the community to gather for a free meal along with a remembrance presentation.

It’s happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chetek Airport Park.