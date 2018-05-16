ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required Minnesota physicians to tell pregnant women they have the option of viewing an ultrasound before having an abortion.
The Democratic governor vetoed the bill Wednesday after it passed the Legislature largely on party lines last week. Several Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the measure.
Opponents said the bill was an attempt to stifle women’s access to abortions and would undermine how doctors interact with their patients. Dayton said he objected to interfering with the doctor-patient relationship.
Supporters argued the bill would give women more information before deciding to have an abortion.
Liberals can call conservatives all the names in the book, they all pale in comparison to baby killers. And for the, it’s just a mass of cells not a baby, crowd. We are all a mass of cells, in either a state of development or decay. You have taken it upon yourselves to deem a stage of development as not human.
I agree with people having medical privacy — but taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for abortions and fake abortions. People who don’t need this kind of birth control shouldn’t be taxed for it either.