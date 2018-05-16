Filed Under:Babysitters, Local TV, Parenting
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey reveals how much families across the country pay for babysitters.

San Francisco is the most expensive at $17.34 per hour, and Phoenix is the least expensive at $11.83 for an hour of babysitting.

Here in Minneapolis, we’re below the average rate, at $14.66 per hour.

The average hourly rate for one child is $16.43.

The survey also found that nearly 40 percent of parents hire a babysitter at least once a week.

Also, the slight majority of parents tip their babysitters on top of the rate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch