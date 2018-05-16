MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey reveals how much families across the country pay for babysitters.

San Francisco is the most expensive at $17.34 per hour, and Phoenix is the least expensive at $11.83 for an hour of babysitting.

Here in Minneapolis, we’re below the average rate, at $14.66 per hour.

The average hourly rate for one child is $16.43.

The survey also found that nearly 40 percent of parents hire a babysitter at least once a week.

Also, the slight majority of parents tip their babysitters on top of the rate.