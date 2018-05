MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of smashing car windows and stealing wallets.

Police say the woman pictured has been smashing car windows in Maplewood and St. Paul Park school parking lots. She then steals wallets and uses the victims’ cards at various locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at 651-249-2623 and reference case number 18011514.