LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The Minnesota state trooper who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lakeville has taken to social media to thank his well-wishers.

Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski, of Oakdale, suffered a broken arm and broken bones in both feet in the crash.

The State Patrol says 29-year-old Paul Briggs was speeding on Interstate 35 in Lakeville Tuesday. He then drove through a fence and slammed head-on into the trooper’s vehicle. Briggs is in the hospital in serious condition.

Krukowski is listed in satisfactory condition, and underwent surgery Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Sgt. Mike Krukowski took a moment today to let everyone know he is doing well following a two-vehicle crash last night in Lakeville. He has a broken arm & broken bones in both feet but is looking forward to recovery. pic.twitter.com/aHjdpg4TuG — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 16, 2018

“Thank you for your prayers and support. I’m looking forward to getting out of the hospital and it will be a bit of a journey, but on the way to recovery,” Krukowski said.

His wife Crissy says “he’s very lucky,” especially considering he was pinned in his squad car and had to be cut out of the SUV.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

