MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old Plymouth boy is dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The city’s public safety department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane.

When police were first notified of the situation, they were told a boy was reportedly bleeding from the head. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts failed. Police say this is an on-going investigation.

