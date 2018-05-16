Filed Under:Landscaping Accident, Richfield Police Department, Wood-Chipper

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was found dead in Richfield Wednesday afternoon in an apparent landscaping accident.

The Richfield Police Department, along with Richfield Fire/Rescue, were called to an unknown medical at about 2:37 p.m. on the 7000 block of James Avenue South. When authorities arrived, they found an adult male dead lying next to a wood chipper.

richfield landscaping accident Richfield Police Investigating Mans Death Involving Wood Chipper

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses in the area said there was an accident involving a tree trimmer. Richfield police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the man’s death.

