MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was found dead in Richfield Wednesday afternoon in an apparent landscaping accident.

The Richfield Police Department, along with Richfield Fire/Rescue, were called to an unknown medical at about 2:37 p.m. on the 7000 block of James Avenue South. When authorities arrived, they found an adult male dead lying next to a wood chipper.

Witnesses in the area said there was an accident involving a tree trimmer. Richfield police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the man’s death.