MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police department that was criticized and accused of racial profiling after one of its officers shot Philando Castile has released its 2017 data on traffic stops and race.

The report released Wednesday shows about 29 percent of motorists stopped by St. Anthony police officers in 2017 were black, while 64 percent of those stopped were white. Most of the motorists stopped were from areas surrounding St. Anthony and Lauderdale, which the department patrols.

The combined racial makeup of the surrounding cities is about 64 percent white and 17 percent black.

The St. Anthony Police Department was criticized when former officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile during a 2016 traffic stop after Castile said he was armed.

The city took steps to collect more data during traffic stops to increase transparency.

