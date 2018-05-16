LANCASTER, Minn. (AP) — A wildfire in northwestern Minnesota spread into Canada and scorched nearly 2 ½ square miles of grassland.

The 1,500-acre Clow Fire began about midday Tuesday and was deemed contained by early Wednesday. No injuries to people or livestock were reported, but flames destroyed a cabin and threatened other structures.

The Minnesota Incident Command Center says the fire northwest of Lancaster was about half a mile wide and driven by winds gusting to 40 mph. It spread into the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Crews from both sides of the border battled the fire on the ground and with aircraft. There was no immediate word on the cause.

