ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A mentoring and job training program for teenagers in Minneapolis has found the recipe for success.

The Cookie Cart has opened shop on the east side of St. Paul.

For 30 years, the bakery has employed high school students and teaches them business management skills.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield was at Thursday’s grand opening. What a big day for them.

It’s a huge day, an important day and a sweet day too. The newest location for The Cookie Cart is on Payne Avenue in St. Paul. You can see the menu here for the delicious varieties.

Mayor Melvin Carter, along with new teen employees, officially opened the store for business.

Crowds waited outside to get in the packed store. Supporters and neighbors are celebrating a bakery with a purpose – a purpose to employ and inspire 15 to 17-year-old urban youth.

“I get to meet more people and I get to learn more about customer service and how to be a better leader. I want to be a cart captain. I think you’re on your way boss man,” Marvelous Ezedi with Cookie Cart said.

“Kids are dying to learn and work, get a first job. We’ve been working on this for a long time so people over on the east side have been really curious and really supportive. They’re anxious to get in here,” Executive Director Matt Halley said.

Some of the shops featured flavors include M & M, chocolate chip and peanut butter. Cookies go for $1 each, and the money goes to a great cause.