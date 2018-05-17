MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has made good on his threat, and vetoed the legislature’s tax bill Thursday.

Republicans in the Senate cleared it Wednesday, following action in the House a day earlier, meant to call the governor’s bluff.

The governor said he would not approve the bill unless lawmakers provide emergency funding for schools. And fitting with that threat, Dayton vetoed the bill at an elementary school today.

The goal of the bill is to match state and federal tax codes. Failure to do so will mean complications for tax filers next year.

The 2018 legislative session ends Monday.