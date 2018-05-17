MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time to do the Thursday happy dance, because the weekend is almost here. There’s plenty do to whether you like art, hamburgers or have always wanted a chance to break a world record.

Art-A-Whirl

The largest open studio tour in the country is this weekend in northeast Minneapolis. Art-A-Whirl is a great opportunity to tour private artist studios and galleries, connect with the artists, and purchase original artwork. This event takes place Friday through Sunday and is free and open to the public.

Pulse Twin Cities

A first of-its-kind event is taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium this Friday and you’re invited. Pulse Twin Cities has partnered with more than 700 churches and nonprofit organizations in the Twin Cities area, to fill U.S. Bank for a night of music and a message of hope. Acts include Hillsong Young & Free and more. The first 50,000 in the door get a free My Pillow to try to break the record for the world’s largest pillow fight.

West St. Paul Days

Come and visit the annual West St. Paul Days carnival! Enjoy the rides, food and games this Thursday through Sunday at Harmon Park.

Twin Cities Burger Battle

Finally, it’s the return of the Twin Cities Burger Battle. Head to Harriet Island this Saturday to try out some delicious burgers. More than 20 restaurants are participating including St. Paul Grill, Muddy Cow, Herbie’s, and much more!