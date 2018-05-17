MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the royal wedding coming up this weekend, fashion is on everyone’s mind.

And there’s one item that’s getting particular attention: hats.

Local hat-maker Karen Morris, who has a studio in northeast Minneapolis, says she’s seen a surge of requests from around the U.S., with many asking for flamboyant “fascinator” hats.

One of Morris’ clients is Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who will be attending the royal wedding.

While Wilson will be wearing a pointy pink fascinator, Morris says that most guests will likely wear smaller hats, “because there’s lots of guests and the church is not that big.”

On the day of the wedding, Morris will be selling her hats at 11 a.m. at the Cambria Studio in downtown Minneapolis, where there will be a re-airing of the royal wedding.

The royal wedding will air live on CBS. Coverage begins at 3 a.m. Saturday.