Memorial Day is on the horizon. It’s the unofficial beginning of summer, but more importantly, it’s a time to reflect and remember. Here are some of the events happening to honor the day.

Currently on display in Golden Valley is the Memorial Day Flag Row, to honor the more than 82,000 POW/MIAs still unaccounted for since WWII. Visit the Yosemite Park neighborhood in Golden Valley, including Yosemite Avenue North, Yosemite Circle North, Loring Lane, Woodstock Avenue, Olson Highway Service Road, and Turners Crossroad North. There will be hundreds of flags lining the streets through Memorial Day.

For a full memorial observance, plan to visit Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, which has a full day of events planned, including a memorial service, live music, and walking, trolley, and horse-and-carriage tours. There are many familiar names here, including Humphrey, Wellstone, Fridley, Wirth, Pohlad, and Pillsbury, among others. (Also? Tiny Tim.) Lakewood always has a thorough Memorial Day program, but this year is even more special: It’s celebrating the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Minneapolis.

Not surprisingly, the fine folks over at the Minnesota Historical Society have several events lined up:

Stop by Historic Fort Snelling throughout Memorial Day weekend, when costumed guides will lead visitors through interpretations of generations of American military life. On Memorial Day itself, there will be a “living timeline” of America’s military past

At the nearby Fort Snelling National Cemetery, there will be a parade and ceremony honoring the veterans buried there at 10 a.m. on Monday.

On Saturday, the James J. Hill House in St. Paul offers a memorial tribute to Mr. Hill himself, who died on May 29, 1916, with the Death of the Empire Builder, which includes special exhibits and an organist playing music that was played at Hill’s funeral.

To pay tribute to veterans of any war that the U.S. has been in, take some time to visit the State Capitol grounds memorials. They’re beautiful and moving, and the location can’t be beat—adjacent not only to the Capitol, but to the Minnesota History Center, which will be open on Memorial Day.

Looking for something a little more lighthearted? Saturday and Sunday you can sign up for the Summit Avenue Walking Tours. Learn about the grand homes on Summit Avenue, with information about the people who lived there, the architecture, social history, and preservation efforts. Tours offered Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.