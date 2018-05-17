MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis ranks highly on the latest list of Expedia’s top 50-rated places to visit in North America.

Minneapolis came in tenth on the list.

Last fall, the Wall Street Journal named Minneapolis as one of the hottest travel destinations for 2018.

“Historically underestimated, this Minnesota city has been catching attention for its friendly people, international and regional foods (we’ll take a Jucy Lucy, please), beautiful natural surroundings, and entertainment options,” Expedia wrote. “Sports enthusiasts will find plenty to love, as the city boasts five pro teams.”

Wailea, Hawaii was at the top of the list, followed by Cambria, California and Springdale, Utah.