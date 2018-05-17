MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx will celebrate their 2017 WNBA title with a ring ceremony before Sunday’s season opener against the L.A. Sparks.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Target Center by 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. tipoff. There will be a pregame ceremony to unveil the 2017 WNBA Championship banner, as well as a ring ceremony. Players and coaches who were on last year’s squad will receive their championship rings at center court, and the banner will be displayed from its permanent location.

There will also be a halftime performance by 90s star Montell Jordan. He’ll sing his top hit “This is How We Do It.” He also performed at the team’s 2016 celebration to honor the 2015 WNBA title.

It will be the Lynx’s first regular season home game at Target Center since the facility had a $145 million renovation.