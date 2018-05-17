Filed Under:Dakota Ray, Jessica Ray, Missing Child, William Ray
(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 2-year-old who may now be in Minnesota.

The NCMEC says Dakota Ray was taken on April 15 by her non-custodial parents William and Jessica Ray, who authorities believe to be heavy methamphetamine users. Law enforcement is concerned for the child’s wellbeing.

img 0610 Missing: Baby Taken By Parents Believed To Be Heavy Meth Users; May Be In Minn.

(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

All three were captured on surveillance images on Monday, May 14, at a hospital in Iowa. And according to information received by law enforcement, the child may now be in Minnesota.

They are believed to be traveling, as well as sleeping in, in a gold colored 1996 Ford Aerostar and may be changing the license plate frequently.

img 0614 Missing: Baby Taken By Parents Believed To Be Heavy Meth Users; May Be In Minn.

(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Camden police say the parents may be begging or asking strangers for money.

Their descriptions:

• Dakota is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes

• Jessica is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

• William is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Police Department at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

