MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 2-year-old who may now be in Minnesota.

The NCMEC says Dakota Ray was taken on April 15 by her non-custodial parents William and Jessica Ray, who authorities believe to be heavy methamphetamine users. Law enforcement is concerned for the child’s wellbeing.

All three were captured on surveillance images on Monday, May 14, at a hospital in Iowa. And according to information received by law enforcement, the child may now be in Minnesota.

They are believed to be traveling, as well as sleeping in, in a gold colored 1996 Ford Aerostar and may be changing the license plate frequently.

Camden police say the parents may be begging or asking strangers for money.

Their descriptions:

• Dakota is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes

• Jessica is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

• William is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Police Department at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).