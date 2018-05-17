MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Wayzata are investigating after a man allegedly followed a woman home Wednesday night, then tried to grab her under her dress.

Wayzata police say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. They responded to a report of a suspicious male on Apple Glen Road in Long Lake.

Authorities say the woman was returning home and had pulled her vehicle into her garage. An adult male approached her as she got out of her vehicle and asked her for directions. As they were talking, the man got close to the woman and reached out in an attempt to grab the bottom of her dress.

Police say she began screaming, and the man left the area. He is described as being in his 50s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and chubby with droopy eyes and thinning hair. He was wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt at the time of the incident.

Authorities say surveillance video shows that the male followed the woman to her home in his vehicle. It’s described as a smaller passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Wayzata Police Department. Authorities say if you see any suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.