MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They’re hoping to break two big records at a large faith-centered event at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend.

Pulse Twin Cities is a free music event Friday night. One goal is to break the stadium’s attendance record. Several hip hop, gospel and Christian artists will be performing. Pro athletes will speak as well

MyPillow Owner Mike Lindell is also donating pillows, 70,000 of them, which came in on Thursday. That’s for an attempt to break the biggest pillow fight record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“There’s a lot of things you could be doing on a Friday, this is a place where you can come and get a lesson that’s uplifting. Fun start to finish,” Pulse Director of Communications Susan Harris said.

Concert-goers are also encouraged to bring a food item for Second Harvest Heartland. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Friday.