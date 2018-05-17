Filed Under:Local TV, Rice Park
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held today to kickoff the revitalization project of Rice Park in St. Paul.

Mayor Melvin Carter, elected officials, and project partners will be on hand to celebrate the occasion, starting in about a half-hour.

Project highlights include new walkways, lighting, expanded gardens, and a more open concept meant to connect the surrounding buildings.

Construction begins next week.

Rice Park will be closed through the summer before re-opening in late fall.

