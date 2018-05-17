Filed Under:Richfield Police Department, Richland Court Apartments, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Richfield Thursday night.

The Richfield Police Department responded at about 6:50 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1300 block of East 78th Street, at the Richland Court Apartments. When officers arrived, they located a man in his vehicle who had suffered from a gunshot wound.

richfield shooting Man Found Shot In Vehicle At Richfield Apartment, Suspect At Large

(credit: CBS)

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Police say they are seeking a suspect, and the incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch