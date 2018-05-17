MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for answers continues Thursday morning as a community mourns the loss of a young life.

Police are investigating the gun-related death of a 7-year-old boy. It happened just after 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood in Plymouth.

At this point, police don’t think this was a random act of violence and say the public is not in danger.

Officers were first called to a home on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane on reports of a child bleeding from the head, but while they were on their way to the scene, first responders learned the boy was shot.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the boy, but it was not enough to save his life.

The mother of one girl who lives in that neighborhood tells WCCO she was the one who called 911 and that her young daughter was also inside the home when this all happened.

“It’s a very sad day for us here. It’s usually kids playing everywhere, I didn’t think this would happen,” Yvette Mendoza said. “It’s really, really upsetting to me to know that he’s not here anymore.”

Teddy bears & candles outside the home of 7-year-old Plymouth boy who died of gunshot wound. Police will release more information on their investigation later this morning @WCCO #wcco #plymouth pic.twitter.com/RrYyWbFQKO — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 17, 2018

WCCO-TV confirmed the boy was a student at Wayzata Public Schools. His identity has not been released yet.

Police may release more information Thursday, so check back for more.