MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A female bicyclist has been struck and killed in Ham Lake Wednesday evening, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that multiple 911 callers reported the incident at 10:52 p.m. on May 16, saying multiple vehicles and a pedestrian were involved. It happened in the area of 157th Avenue and Highway 65 NE in Ham Lake.

When deputies arrived, they found a single female victim on Highway 65 NE. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was determined deceased at the scene.

Officials say the bicyclist may have been riding in the middle lanes of travel going northbound on Highway 65. There were two vehicles involved in the incident and no other reported injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

The incident is still being investigated.