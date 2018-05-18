MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Anoka are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say burglarized a school earlier this month.

The alleged burglary happened at St. Stephen’s School sometime late on Monday, May 7 or early Tuesday, May 8.

The school is located on the 500 block of Jackson Street in Anoka.

Video posted by the police department on their Facebook page shows two men in the hallway of the school after hours.

They didn’t release any further details on the incident but said that anyone with information should call 763-576-2872.