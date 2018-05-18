MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several instances of vehicles being drilled into and gas being stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s investigating several cases of damage to vehicles and theft from those vehicles in the area of Highway 10 NW and 95th Street NW in Watab Township.

On May 16, a deputy responded to the DNR boat landing on Little Rock Lake. There, the investigating deputy learned that three trucks had their gas tanks drilled into and all of the gasoline removed. A passenger car at the landing had also been broken into and some valuables were stolen.

Authorities believe the theft and damage occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 16.

The next day, the sheriff’s office learned a similar incident occurred on May 12 where a vehicle’s car was drilled into with gasoline being stolen. That happened in the parking lot of Rumor’s Bar and Grill in Rice, Minnesota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.