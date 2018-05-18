ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some tax professionals are warning of big problems if Minnesota legislators and Gov. Mark Dayton don’t strike a deal on changes to the state tax code by this weekend.

The state needs to make some changes to conform to the big federal overhaul that passed late last year.

Dayton, a Democrat, vetoed the tax bill passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature Thursday, saying it had too little benefit for average Minnesotans. The two sides meet again Friday afternoon, with a Sunday night deadline to find agreement.

St. Paul tax attorney Eric Johnson tells the Star Tribune that if there’s no agreement, the complexity for Minnesotans filing state returns next year “will be mind-boggling.”

Dayton says he won’t call a special session.

