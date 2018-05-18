MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Washington, D.C. say they are investigating a threat against Minnesota Congressman Jason Lewis.

Officials say Lewis, who represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, received a phone call related to town halls which Capitol Police deemed a threat. Lewis’s office is working with Capitol Police and local law enforcement to make sure town halls are safe for Lewis, attendees and his staff.

Lewis is scheduled to host three town halls on Saturday.

The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for United States Capitol Police had no comment on the matter as it’s an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Lewis said, “My top priority as a Representative is to listen and work on the issues facing Minnesotans. Since entering office, I have held 19 telephone town halls, 7 employee town halls, met with 271 groups in Minnesota, replied to 139,846 constituent comments and visited more than 150 communities in the Second District so that I can hear directly from my constituents. Anyone who listened to me on the radio knows I love a good discussion on the substance of the issues of the day so I’m looking forward to the chance to answer more of my constituents’ questions tomorrow in Wabasha, Lakeville, and Jordan.”