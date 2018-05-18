MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you’re taking a summer road trip, it can be tough to find a bathroom that’s not too gross to use.

Travel app GasBuddy just released its list of the best bathrooms for each state.

Oklahoma-based QuikTrip was tops on the list in seven states — not to be confused with Kwik Trip, which was tops in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wawa was second on the list in six East Coast States, followed by Chevron, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go, and Maverik which were tops in three states each.

Thirty-seven percent of those surveyed said one of their worst fears when road-tripping is not knowing where to stop for a clean restroom.