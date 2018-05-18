ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s crucial to always stay buckled up when you are behind the wheel or riding in a car.

To stress the importance of always having your seat belt on, law enforcement is asking drivers to click it or risk getting a ticket.

Friday morning at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Saint Paul, one Twin Cities mother shared her story of how seat belts and proper car seats saved not only her life, but the lives of her children as well.

Last January, Christine Arenz was driving home in Medina when her minivan was slammed by another driver at full speed.

Thankfully, only property was damaged that day.

“I asked the doctor, I said, ‘I cannot believe they’re not hurt. Can you check for a concussion or internal injuries, something like that, because we just went at this rate,’ and it was crazy to me. And the first thing she asked was, ‘How were you all buckled? How were you all in the car?'” said Arenz. “And I told her Katherine was in a high-back booster, William was in a five-point and Elizabeth was in her rear-facing infant seat, and I was buckled in myself. And she reassured me and she said, ‘That is what buckling up is for.’ She said, ‘These car seats that are made for the kids are meant to withstand this trauma.'”

Last year, preliminary numbers show more than 70 motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads because they didn’t have their seat belts on.

The campaign officially begins on Monday, May 21 and runs through June 3.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies will be combining their resources to help out on this effort.