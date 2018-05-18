MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul man charged with attempted murder allegedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his car and fleeing the scene in a letter to his ex-wife.

According to the criminal complaint, 45-year-old Timothy Lee Biby is charged with one count of first degree attempted murder and one count of second degree assault.

The complaint states that on April 29, an 18-year-old man on a motorcycle was struck at the intersection of 185th Street East and Hobby Hills Trail in Credit River Township.

The motorcyclist told police he saw headlights behind him, which disappeared briefly and reappeared right before he was rear-ended. The victim was hospitalized with injuries including a fractured wrist.

The motorcycle had extensive rear-end damage, and officers found a piece of blue plastic lodged in the bike’s rear wheel well.

A few days after the incident, an investigator spoke to the motorcyclist. He told the investigator he left his friend’s Lakeville home around 10:45 or 11 the night of the incident. He said the vehicle that hit him did not seem suspicious when the driver first started following him.

Authorities identified the piece of plastic as belonging to a 1999 Honda Accord. The registered owner of the vehicle told authorities he sold the car to Biby on April 24.

Detectives found the car outside Biby’s home, with damage consistent with the piece of plastic lodged in the motorcycle. Biby told detectives he did buy the car and that he had the only key on the night of April 29. He also said he went straight home from work that night.

When detectives asked about the damage on the car, Biby said it was there when he bought it. Detectives told him about the piece of plastic and Biby said he no longer wanted to speak to them.

Biby’s ex-wife contacted police and gave them a letter she received from him, the complaint states. The letter read:

“I tried to kill your boyfriend. I was going to the casino and decided to drive by the condo. It’s the first time I’ve ever done that. I was hoping you would be outside with Jax. I saw a guy leave on a bike and I lost it… Anyway, I hit him with my car. Turns out he was a high school kid. I hurt an innocent kid. I can’t live like this. Hey, at least I finally quit smoking.”

The ex-wife said Biby probably learned her boyfriend drove a motorcycle through Facebook. Police arrested Biby last week and he admitted he wrote the letter.

Biby appeared in court Friday morning. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.