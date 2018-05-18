RUSH CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota grandfather has been volunteering in a kindergarten class for the past 15 years.

To the kids, he’s known as “Grandpa Bob.”

Bob Erickson started volunteering at C.E. Jacobson Elementary School after he retired. Now at 83 years old, Bob is retiring yet again.

But as WCCO’s Kate Raddatz shows us, Grandpa Bob will always share a special bond with his students.

Fridays are a big deal in Mrs. Sybrant’s class.

“I think he likes coming to school with us,” one student said.

It’s the day Bob Erickson visits, or as the students call him, Grandpa Bob.

”One of the kids started calling him that and it just stuck,” Mrs. Sybrant said.

He does have his own grandchildren, but these kids are like family.

“It’s just fun. They’re good and so smart,” Erickson said.

Dressed in his signature suspenders, Grandpa Bob volunteers his time to work with the students, tell stories and their favorite — show and tell.

“That’s part of my schtick is bring something strange you know,” Erickson said.

Bob fell in love with the idea of teaching because he’s neighbors with Mrs Sybrant, who ‘s been teaching for four decades. She even taught some of his grandkids.

“It’s just that he loves learning so much and sharing all his knowledge with the kids,” Sybrant said.

The kids love learning right along with him.

“I was in the hospital for a day recently and the next day, she brought get well cards from every one of the kids and that was kind of nice,” Erickson said.

Now in his 80s, Bob says it’s a little harder to keep up. Sometimes, the kids will pull tricks on him.

“They’re Kindergartners, they test you all the time,” Erickson said.

Bob has one more week with the kids, so they made him a thank you book telling him all the reasons they care about him, like ‘I love Grandpa Bob because he is the best grandpa that comes to school.”

“He’s full of life, full of fun and loves people,” Sybrant said.

While he won’t be coming to class anymore, in a small Minnesota town it will be hard to miss Grandpa Bob.

“If I see one of the kids around town and they say ‘Hi Grandpa Bob’ that makes it all worth it,” Erickson said.

Kate says Bob will often give Mrs. Sybrant money so she can purchase things for the classroom throughout the year. She is also retiring this year after working at the same school for 42 years.