MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Breaking news from Britain less than 24 hours before the Royal Wedding: Prince Charles will walk Megan Markle down the aisle to marry his son, Prince Harry, on Saturday.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, Markle was the one to ask Prince Charles to do the honors.

This ends speculation that her mother, Doria, would be the one to step in after Megan’s father announced he would not be able to make the trip because of heart surgery.

If you want to watch the Royal Wedding yourself here in Minnesota, be sure to set your alarm and brew some coffee.

Prince Harry and his best man and brother, Prince William will arrive at the Chapel around 5:45 a.m. CST.

The marriage ceremony gets underway at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

There are also several watch parties happening here in the Twin Cities.

Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis will be showing the ceremony live.

Marcus Theatres in Rosemount, Shakopee and Oakdale will be showing the wedding later in the afternoon.