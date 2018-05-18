The Scottish State Coach which will carry Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in wet weather along the processional route in Windsor following their marriage stands in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London on May 1, 2018. (credit: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re in the home stretch of the countdown to the royal wedding. American actress Meghan Markle will marry Britain’s Prince Harry Saturday.

About 600 people will attend the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, which is an “intimate” wedding, believe it or not. Prince William and Dutchess Kate Middletown had about 2,000 guests when they got married in London.

We learned Friday morning that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. The bride confirmed her father won’t be able to make it to the wedding. He is reportedly recovering from surgery after a heart attack.

There is still much speculation swirling about the wedding dress Markle will wear. We don’t know the designer yet, but we do know it cost more than $100,000. Following with royal tradition, it is expected to have long sleeves. A tiara will also most likely top the look off.

The wedding will take place here at Windsor Castle, the longest occupied palace in Europe. It’s been the residence of 40 of England’s monarchs since its founding by in the 11th century. Queen Elizabeth actually grew up there.

Many in the Twin Cities are expected to set early alarms to watch the Royal Wedding, which WCCO.com plans to stream if you’d rather stay in your pajamas amid the pomp.

However, there are a number of places that will be hosting special festivities for the blessed event. Here is a list of some of the major gathering opportunities:

Brit’s Pub: Doors open at 5 a.m. for the 6 a.m. ceremony. There will be big screen projectors and 80-inch HDTVs, with complimentary wedding cake and breakfast available.

Cambria Gallery: Wandering Kitchen and Cambria are hosting a Royal Wedding Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their shindig features a traditional English high tea, hors d’oeuvres, and a contest for the best crown and fascinator.

The Mad Hatter: If you want an early jump on the fun, try Anoka’s Mad Hatter. They’re hosting a cocktail party Friday evening. Tickets are $35, and there’s an appetizer buffet and cash bar.

Westin Edina Galleria: “Delight yourself in Rishi Tea accompanied by scones, savories and desserts.” The event boasts multiple start times.

Merlin’s Rest: Aside from a special English tea, you can also order brunch from their standard morning menu. Seatings begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. They also feature lemon and elderflower cake, just like the real Royal Wedding.

Marcus Theatres: If you’re more into the idea of popcorn than you are high tea, check out a replay of the wedding at some of the Marcus Theatres across the state.