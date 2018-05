MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say there are “significant delays” on a stretch of highway in the south metro following a crash.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, someone was trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Interstate 494 eastbound at the ramp to Highway 169 southbound in Bloomington.

494 EB to SB 169- vehicle crash with entrapment. Ramp is closed. Significant delays on 494 in Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/VOsYlVlkrQ — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) May 18, 2018

The ramp is closed.