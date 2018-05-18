Filed Under:Dakota Ray, Missing Baby
(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby taken by her non-custodial parents – who are suspected heavy meth users – has been found and is now safe in protective custody.

On Thursday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) said Dakota Ray was taken on April 15 by her non-custodial parents William and Jessica Ray, who authorities believe to be heavy methamphetamine users.

All three were captured on surveillance images on Monday, May 14, at a hospital in Iowa. They were also spotted in Marshall, Minnesota.

img 0610 Update: Missing Baby Found & Is Now Safe In Protective Custody

(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)


On Friday, the Camden police in South Carolina said Ray was found in Iowa late Thursday and is now safe in protective custody.

Her parents were arrested on unrelated charges.

Ray was taken from her parents’ care for safety reasons.

