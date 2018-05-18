MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a landscaping accident earlier this week.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 52-year-old William Charles Pipes died of blunt force head and neck injuries sustained in a “wood chipper mishap.”

Police responded to the 7000 block of James Avenue South just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man dead lying next to a wood chipper. Witnesses said there was an accident involving a tree trimmer.

Police are investigating Pipes’ death.