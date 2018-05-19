MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than a hundred Minnesotans stood on the State Capitol steps Saturday demanding gun law reform.

The shooting in Texas happened three days before the end of the 2018 legislative session, but any bill would need to be passed by Sunday at midnight.

Protestors Saturday said they do not want time to be a reason new gun control is not addressed.

Dozens showed up to call on lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, including universal background checks for all gun sales.

There were several lawmakers that spoke, including State Rep. Dave Pinto and State Sen. Matt Klein.

“No other countries put up with this!” Pinto said. “When family members or law enforcement see dangerous red flags, they should be able to go to court and keep guns out of the situation.”

There were also teachers and students there who said they live in a world where they are afraid of going to school.

The rally did not just address mass shootings, but also gun violence throughout Minnesota.

This includes the death of 7-year-old Keyaris Samuels from Plymouth, who accidentally shot himself and died after finding a loaded gun in his family’s home.