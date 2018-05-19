MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a busy day for U.S. Representative Jason Lewis, as he held three separate town halls.

One of them was in Wabasha, one in Lakeville and one in Jordan.

Not only did the Minnesota Republican answer questions about taxes, but he also commented on other pressing issues, like gun violence.

His answer when asked about the recent accidentally shooting of a seven-year-old boy in Plymouth, and if there’s a need for more gun safety training: “A lot of this is left to the state. For instance, the 21-year-old age. Some states have 21. In Minnesota, we don’t. We actually go down with an adult (as) I believe 16, in our hunting culture. I couldn’t agree more that everybody ought to know how to use a firearm and ought to have a training system, but the problem with some of these laws is that it doesn’t ensure that people will do them.”

The meetings represented Lewis’s first in-person town halls.