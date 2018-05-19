ROYAL WEDDING: Hundreds Watch In Mpls. | FAQs | Royal Facebook Filter | How Is Marriage Changing?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.

His symptoms began May 11 after he dove for a foul ball against the Los Angeles Angels and worsened during Friday’s game.

The former American League MVP dealt with long-lasting concussion symptoms after suffering a 2013 concussion, so the Twins opted to be caution with one of their top hitters.

Outfielder Jake Cave was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Mauer’s place on the roster in advance of Minnesota’s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was listed seventh in Saturday night’s batting order and will play center field.

