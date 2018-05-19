MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — With the clock ticking down on the 2018 legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers and the governor appeared to be engaging in some last-minute negotiations.

Republican House and Senate leaders arrived at Dayton’s office Saturday evening after the governor sent an offer for compromise on the tax bill and school funding.

The details of Dayton’s compromise offer claim that his tax bill would cut taxes for over 2 million Minnesotans, and “simplify tax filing for individuals, families and businesses.”

Going into the weekend, Republican party leaders and Dayton showed little sign of finding common ground on their long lists of priorities they set out to meet this year.

Lawmakers’ focus appeared to be on finding a way to satisfy Dayton’s request for emergency school funding. Republicans who control the Legislature were tight-lipped about the details of any proposal but Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka confirmed they were exploring options.

State officials want to avert a complicated 2019 tax filing season and for Minnesota residents who may be hit with higher bills.

Even with signs of compromise, Dayton has been adamant that he would not call a special session.

