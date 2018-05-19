MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds woke up early to head to the royal wedding watch party at Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis.

People lined up as early as 3:30 a.m. to be first in when the doors opened at 5 a.m.

From the main room to upstairs at Brit’s Pub, it was standing-room only as people huddled around TVs to watch every second of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

“People are clapping and crying and praying all at Brit’s pub all at like 6 in the morning,” Sydney Place said.

“I’m glad that she’s joining the royal family, so I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” Marcia Howard said.

Many felt it was the only place to be; a place to connect with both cultures.

“A prince is marrying an Americanm it’s like a dream come true for anybody in the states,” Ethne Denham said.

“So amazing. I cried. It was just beautiful,” said of Beth Hendrickson of England. “The ceremony was so amazing. I feel really proud of my country right now.”

Most at Brit’s dressed up and wore hats, fascinators or a tiara.

“Half the fun is seeing what everybody is wearing,” Katy Campbell said.

“To show some respect after all. This is such a huge symbol of something worldwide that’s peaceful and beautiful, bringing everyone together,” Ralph Campbell said. “Meghan is representing a whole new way for royalty to be in England now, so this is thrilling.”

Cheers erupted as the two became husband and wife, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People celebrated the union with cupcakes and took pictures with a cut-out of the happy couple.

“I’m really excited to see what she does as a princess and hopefully how she gets to make an impact overseas and in America with the things that she stands for,” Place said.