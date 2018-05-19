MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities school bus company is investigating after a Minneapolis School student was left alone in a parked bus for hours.

LaSandra Parker says the principal of her son Miles’ school called to tell her that he was never dropped off for school on Thursday. The 7-year-old boy has autism.

The principal said Miles had been strapped into his seat on the bus all day, and he wasn’t discovered until 2 p.m. He’d gotten on the bus at 8:20 a.m.

LaSandra Parker says it was the scariest day of her life. She says it seems that Miles is alright but she plans to take him to a specialist.

She says she’s still waiting for answers how this happened.

“The aide that was supposed to get Miles off the bus never got him off the bus,” she said. “We do not know why, she said she doesn’t even know why. She was hysterical and she said that she doesn’t know how she missed him.”

The bus company, Metropolitan Transportation Network issued a statement saying the situation is simply unacceptable: “We want the community to know that student safety is of paramount importance to us. We are doing everything we can to ensure that these types of situations do not occur in the future.”