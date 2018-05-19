ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are in the homestretch, facing a lengthy to-do list and less than two days to finish their work.

Republican leaders who control the House and Senate say they may move fast to pass a $28 million bill for school security upgrades as negations continue with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton on a host of priorities.

They include efforts to curb opioid abuse, changes to senior care facilities amid reports of rampant abuse, government spending and conformity to federal tax changes.

Dayton has pushed lawmakers to send separate bills on those issues after Republicans included them as part of a broader budget bill earlier.

But time is winding down to reach an agreement. Lawmakers have until Sunday at midnight to pass any bills.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)