Filed Under:Minneapolis, North Minneapolis, Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect after 12-year-old boy was shot over the weekend on the city’s north side.

Police say the shooting happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. near the 3400 block of Irving Avenue North.

While responding officers found no victim at the scene, a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center.

His injury was non-life-threatening, police say.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

