ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are retrying with a tax bill by folding in funding for schools suffering budget shortfalls.

Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the GOP-backed tax measure last week, saying lawmakers must first provide $138 million for school districts. The bill would have modestly cut income tax rates while syncing Minnesota’s tax code with sweeping federal changes.

Stakes are high because failure to pass a bill could make 2019 tax filing complicated for Minnesota residents. Republicans wedged some additional school funding into a similar tax bill. Dayton’s administration says much of that funding is simply shifting money schools already have.

The House passed that bill Sunday afternoon on an 85-40 vote. The Senate was expected to follow suit.

The Legislature must finish its work by midnight Sunday.

