MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed an bill for Minnesota’s troubled licensing and registration system, the state legislature will try to pass it without his signature.

According to a press release for the Minnesota House of Representatives, lawmakers will attempt to override the governor’s veto of the $9 million in funding set aside for deputy registrars who had to use their own money to offset costs surrounding the MNLARS system.

On WCCO Sunday Morning, Dayton said he supports that money, but there needs to be a permanent fix for the system. He also questioned lawmakers’ motives.

“I support the money for the deputy registrars, but that’s just one piece of the MNLARS equation,” Dayton said. “They refuse to put in money that’s going to help us correct MNLARS. I really believe there are some legislators who want MNLARS to remain as bad as possible through the election to make me and Democrats look bad. That’s what’s going on in this legislative session that’s been so disheartening. Once again, it’s about re-election politics instead of what’s best for Minnesota.”

Speaker Kurt Daudt says the House may have the votes to override the governor’s veto on MNLARS funding.

“We haven’t had a veto override vote since this governor has been in office in eight years. This might be the first one. There were 101 votes for that bill going off the House floor — we need 90 to override the veto,” he told Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning. “This is important funding that these deputy registrars need and we will look at taking up a veto override today.”